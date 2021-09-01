Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

PU protest: Students lock gates of admin block

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The agitators said that the university is not taking their demands seriously. (HT file photo)

Students protesting over reopening of Panjab University (PU) campus and conduct of polls for the registered graduate constituency on Tuesday locked the main entrance of the varsity’s administrative block.

As their stir entered 18th day, the agitators said that the university was not taking their demands seriously and the entrance of the administrative block was blocked to mount pressure on the authorities.

The students have said that they will block the entrance of the administrative block unless the date of polling of the registered graduate constituency is announced.

The protesters said neither any decision has been taken by PU regarding the reopening of campus for students nor any announcement was made regarding the payment of semester fee in instalments.

“University should resolve the pending issues of the students on priority. Colleges in the city are reopening in a phased manner and we want that the university should also reopen the campus for students,” said Nikhil Narmeta, PU president of the NSUI.


