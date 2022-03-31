PU reinitiates plans to merge small departments, centres ahead of impending NAAC visit
With the next round of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation this year, Panjab University (PU) has reinitiated its plans to merge its small departments and centres.
The university has initiated the process and a special panel, headed by the dean, university instruction (DUI), has also been formed to deliberate on the matter and make recommendations.
The NAAC, in 2015, had recommended the consolidation of small cognate departments for the effective and efficient teaching, learning and research.
Although a panel was constituted under the DUI’s chairmanship in 2019 to make recommendations on the matter, its implementation is still pending. Now, the university has initiated the process again after the merger was put on hold in 2019 following a controversy over the proposed merger of the Urdu department with the school of foreign languages.
At the time, several faculty members expressed strong opposition to the move on the grounds of Urdu not being a foreign language. They also criticised the varsity’s failure to consult the departments on the proposed merger.
Meeting held by panel
The newly-formed panel also met on Monday, when members deliberated over the proposals of the previous 2019 group.
A member of the panel, which is expected to meet again soon, said, “As this was the initial meeting, the members discussed the previous proposals and it was suggested that members may come up with feasible ideas for the implementation of the merger of small cognate departments in a time bound manner.”
Other recommendations of NAAC
There are other few recommendations of NAAC that are yet to be implemented by the varsity which includes that departments to have a minimum of six faculty members and efforts be made to fill the vacant positions expeditiously. NAAC had also recommended that governing structure, especially in terms of appointment of faculty deans, should be revisited.
During its last visit to the PU in 2015, the council had given the varsity an A grade with 3.35 marks out of four, an evaluation which is valid up to June 24, 2022.
