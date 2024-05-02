 PU retains spot in 201-250 bracket in Times Higher Education Asia rankings - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PU retains spot in 201-250 bracket in Times Higher Education Asia rankings

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2024 08:32 AM IST

In the 200-250 bracket, the exact overall score of the varsity, which lies between 38.6 to 41.5, was not mentioned; PU has scored 66.4 in research quality, 39.2 in industry, 23.5 in international outlook, 19.5 in research environment and 38.7 in teaching. In the previous year, the overall score was between 35.5 to 38.1

Panjab University (PU) has retained its spot between the 201-250 bracket in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings released on Wednesday. This, however, is still lower as compared to previous years.

In the country, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore secured the 32nd rank, Anna University Chennai secured the 119th and Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala secured the 134th rank. (HT file)
In the country, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore secured the 32nd rank, Anna University Chennai secured the 119th and Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala secured the 134th rank. (HT file)

In the 200-250 bracket, the exact overall score of the varsity, which lies between 38.6 to 41.5, was not mentioned. PU has scored 66.4 in research quality, 39.2 in industry, 23.5 in international outlook, 19.5 in research environment and 38.7 in teaching. In the previous year, the overall score was between 35.5 to 38.1.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After being ranked 114th in 2018, the varsity had slipped to the 136th spot the following year. Over the next two years, its ranking worsened even more as it was placed 149th in 2020 and 175th in 2021. In 2022, PU slid further to 197.

In the latest rankings, in the region, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences was ranked 150th, securing the fifth place in India. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar got placed between 251-300, whereas Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology remained tied with PU.

In the country, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore secured the 32nd rank, Anna University Chennai secured the 119th and Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala secured the 134th rank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / PU retains spot in 201-250 bracket in Times Higher Education Asia rankings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On