PU retains spot in 201-250 bracket in Times Higher Education Asia rankings

Panjab University (PU) has retained its spot between the 201-250 bracket in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings released on Wednesday. This, however, is still lower as compared to previous years. In the country, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore secured the 32nd rank, Anna University Chennai secured the 119th and Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala secured the 134th rank. (HT file)

In the 200-250 bracket, the exact overall score of the varsity, which lies between 38.6 to 41.5, was not mentioned. PU has scored 66.4 in research quality, 39.2 in industry, 23.5 in international outlook, 19.5 in research environment and 38.7 in teaching. In the previous year, the overall score was between 35.5 to 38.1.

After being ranked 114th in 2018, the varsity had slipped to the 136th spot the following year. Over the next two years, its ranking worsened even more as it was placed 149th in 2020 and 175th in 2021. In 2022, PU slid further to 197.

In the latest rankings, in the region, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences was ranked 150th, securing the fifth place in India. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar got placed between 251-300, whereas Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology remained tied with PU.

