PU revises schedule for entrance exams

The entrance exam for BA/BCom-LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course is scheduled on July 17 and that for PU-LLB (3 year) on July 24
Published on May 27, 2022 03:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for various entrance exams for the 2022-23 academic session.

Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. PU-CET (UG), which was earlier scheduled on June 26, will be held on July 3. The entrance exam for BA/BCom-LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course is scheduled on July 17 and that for PU-LLB (3 year) on July 24.

The varsity will conduct the PU-CET (PG) exam on July 30 and 31. The entrance test for admission to MBA (executive) for University School of Open Learning (USOL) will be held on August 7, followed by Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) and Panjab University Lateral Engineering Entrance Test (PULEET) on August 14. The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.

