PU senate elections: Three more winners declared

PU senate: Results of the elections to the constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges were declared on Saturday
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The results were delayed as there was an issue over the inclusion of the name of one voter in the list.

The Panjab University senate got three more members as the results for the elections to the constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges were declared on Saturday.

The polling for the constituency was held on August 3, the day the senate elections kicked off, and the counting of votes took place on August 5. The constituency had recorded 96% polling.

The results were delayed as there was an issue over the inclusion of the name of one voter in the list. The results were first produced in a sealed cover before the Punjab and Haryana high court on August 6.

The winners from the constituency are Sandeep Kataria, Neetu Ohri and Savita Kansal.

Kataria, principal of Saint Sahara College of Education at Sri Muktsar Sahib, secured 16 votes. He was fielded by Navdeep Goyal’s group.

Ohri, principal of Guru Nanak College of Education in Gopalpur, Ludhiana, secured 13 votes. She is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party group.

Kansal, principal of Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Sector 19A, secured one vote, and has been declared winner from Chandigarh. She was also fielded by Navdeep Goyal’s group.

“I will work for the upliftment of education colleges and ensure quality teachers are provided to these colleges,” said Kataria. “We will work for the betterment of colleges and the university,” said Kansal.

Now, the voting for the constituencies of professors and associate/assistant professors of the university teaching departments will take place on August 10. In all, there are eight constituencies and the last round of voting and counting will be held on August 23.

The senate, which is PU’s apex governing body, comprises 91 members, 47 of whom are elected from eight constituencies. The remaining ones are either nominated or are ex-officio members. Since the four-year term of the previous senate had ended on October 31, 2020, PU had been functioning without a governing body.

