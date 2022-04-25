PU senate meeting: Regulations for various courses to come up for approval

The regulations for various courses recommended by Panjab University’s (PU) regulation committee will be tabled in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate.

The same will include regulations for Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma) and Master of Pharmacy (M Pharma) under choice-based credit system (effective from the session 2017-18) governed by the Pharmacy Council of India, Master Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) and the amendment in the eligibility criteria for M Sc in nuclear medicine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recommendations of the regulation committee also include the change in nomenclature of five years integrated programme (hons school) in social sciences to five-year integrated programme in social sciences (BA hons + MA) from the academic session 2019-20 and the amendments/additions in regulation 3 for MBA (pharmaceutical management) and MBA (hospital management).

The extension given to varsity’s committee against sexual harassment (PUCASH) by the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar will also come up for ratification in senate. The V-C, in anticipation of the Senate’s approval, has extended the term of the present Internal Complaints Committee, headed by professor Promila Pathak up to September 30, 2022.

The senate will also take up the matter of financial assistance out of student aid funds to the varsity departments’ eligible candidates and those of the University School of Open Learning (USOL) for the session 2021-2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, the recommendations of a committee constituted by the V-C, regarding signatures of the chairperson and supervisor on PhD thesis, will also come up in the senate.

The PU senate is scheduled to meet on April 26 with four items for consideration, seven items for ratification and 27 items for information on its agenda. The supplementary agenda for the senate meeting was issued to members on Sunday.