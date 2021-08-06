PU senate polls: GMCH doctor among winners from staff of technical, professional colleges

From the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges of Panjab University (PU) senate, three members were declared winners after the counting of votes on Thursday.

Among the winners is former senator Neeru Malik, assistant professor at Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, who took the lead with 216 votes. The polling for the constituency was held on August 3 in Chandigarh and Punjab and four candidates were in fray.

Former senator Gurmit Singh, who is an assistant professor at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, secured 150 votes while Suresh Kumar, a professor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, got 138 votes.

Neeru Malik, who has remained a senator from the same constituency in the last term, said, “I will contribute towards the upliftment of the university and better coordination between colleges, teachers and varsity.”

“Speedy redressal of grievances of teachers and colleges related issues will be a priority,” said Gurmit Singh.

Suresh Kumar said, “I will participate constructively in the PU senate for the improvement of our institutions.”

Result of principals’ constituency not declared

The results of constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges was not declared on Thursday. As there was an issue over the inclusion of one vote to the voters’ list, the result will be produced in a sealed cover in Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday. While five candidates are in fray from this constituency, three members will be elected to PU senate.

Now, the voting for the constituencies of professors and associate/assistant professors of the university teaching departments will take place on August 10.

The senate, which is PU’s apex governing body, comprises 91 members, 47 of whom are elected from eight constituencies. The remaining ones are either nominated or are ex-officio members. Since the four-year term of the previous senate had ended on October 31, 2020, PU had been functioning without a governing body.