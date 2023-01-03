PU senate to reconvene on January 9

After the senate meeting had to be called off midway on December 30, Panjab University has now scheduled a meeting on January 9 to take up the remaining agendas.

During the earlier meeting of the varsity’s apex governing body, only four agendas – C1 to C4 – were taken up before the meeting was adjourned due to pandemonium in the house.

As many as 18 total agenda items were listed to be taken up in the earlier meeting. The remaining agendas from C5 to C18 will now be taken up on January 9, as per a notification sent to senate members on Tuesday.

The university, in its official communiqué on December 30, had said four items, including the recommendations of the varsity’s board of finance (BoF), were cleared by the senate. However, 13 varsity senators said none of these items were discussed as there was ruckus in the House over the issue of alleged corruption in the university.

On December 30, at the start of the meeting, the members of the opposite group demanded a statement from vice-chancellor Raj Kumar over allegations of corruption, which led to a heated exchange between members of the pro-VC group and opposing group.

The meeting of the governing body was adjourned twice before the agenda items were taken up and only four agendas were cleared before the meeting was called off.

Meanwhile, senate members on Tuesday filed nominations for the election of added members. The election of the added members is scheduled to be held on January 30 for the term from February 2 to January 31, 2025.