PU shifts convocation to evening to match V-P Dhankhar’s schedule

For the first time, the Panjab University (PU) will hold its convocation in the evening. As per a circular issued by the assistant registrar (registration and stores), the function will start at 5.00 pm on Thursday. The rehearsal will be held on Wednesday at 10.00 am. The rehearsal for Panjab University’s convocation will be held on Wednesday at 10.00 am. (HT File Photo)

As per a senior PU official, the convocation is usually held in the morning but it is being rescheduled to match the schedule of PU chancellor and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. With Lok Sabha elections likely to be declared soon, Dhankhar had expressed his inability to arrive in the morning.

PU’s global alumni meet, which was held a few months back, was also organised in the afternoon, to match Dhankhar’s schedule.

Speaking about the changes made now, the officials said the function would be more streamlined now. Earlier there used to be a lunch break in between the functions. It would start around 10.00 am and would end with high tea in the evening. It’s expected that the chief guest will stay till around 7.00 pm while the convocation will continue till later.

The protocol dictates that chief ministers and governors of both Punjab and Haryana be present for the meeting, but no confirmation regarding the same has been made yet.

Ethnic wear unlikely this year as well

PU in his latest circular has informed the students regarding the colour schemes of gowns and hoods to be worn during the convocation ceremony.

Earlier, the PU authorities were deliberating over the change in dress code--starting ethnic attire for at least the PU senators and those receiving honorary degrees this year.

As per a committee member, meetings were held on February 23 and 26. The minutes for the recent meeting held on February 26 are still to be released and members remark that it is unlikely that a decision can be taken before March 7.

The issue was raised in the senate meeting in February to approve honoris causa degrees and PU Ratna awards for this year’s convocation. Senator Davesh Moudgil had highlighted how in the last convocation they had been told that a committee had been formed to dwell over ethnic wear and it’s been a year since then and no progress has been made.

In 2019, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a circular to all public and private universities urging them to ditch the gowns and adopt traditional attire for convocations.