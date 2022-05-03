PU student bodies flay fixed protest site on campus

Days after Panjab University (PU) announced a designated protest venue on the Sector-14 campus, thereby banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office and Student Centre, various student bodies held a joint protest against the decision outside the V-C’s office on Monday.

The joint protest was organised by Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) and Students Organisation of India (SOI), among others.

Raising slogans, the protesters condemned the varsity administration for “converting PU into the V-C’s fiefdom”, and scuttling the democratic rights of students, workers, teachers and all PU stakeholders. The students also burnt the copies of the order as a mark of protest.

According to the recent order, the new protest site has been earmarked at the ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus. Any protests by students, research scholars, faculty members and non-teaching staff at any site other than the designated one will be deemed as misconduct and will invite action, the order said.

SFS president Sandeep said, “PU authorities have pulled off such undemocratic and autocratic moves before as well. However, the rightful stakeholders of PU will claim the right to protest at all costs.”

Earlier on April 21, the university authorities had also made it mandatory for students to carry their ID cards when protesting.