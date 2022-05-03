PU student bodies flay fixed protest site on campus
Days after Panjab University (PU) announced a designated protest venue on the Sector-14 campus, thereby banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office and Student Centre, various student bodies held a joint protest against the decision outside the V-C’s office on Monday.
The joint protest was organised by Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) and Students Organisation of India (SOI), among others.
Raising slogans, the protesters condemned the varsity administration for “converting PU into the V-C’s fiefdom”, and scuttling the democratic rights of students, workers, teachers and all PU stakeholders. The students also burnt the copies of the order as a mark of protest.
According to the recent order, the new protest site has been earmarked at the ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus. Any protests by students, research scholars, faculty members and non-teaching staff at any site other than the designated one will be deemed as misconduct and will invite action, the order said.
SFS president Sandeep said, “PU authorities have pulled off such undemocratic and autocratic moves before as well. However, the rightful stakeholders of PU will claim the right to protest at all costs.”
Earlier on April 21, the university authorities had also made it mandatory for students to carry their ID cards when protesting.
-
Ambala MC passes ₹138 crore budget amid ruckus at House meeting
The municipal corporation on Monday passed its annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 at its House meeting held at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala city and estimated an income of ₹138 crore, while the expenditure was approximated at ₹119 crore . Divisional commissioner Renu Phulia, however, recently ruled in favour of Rubi Sauda, a Haryana Democratic Front councillor who has been accused of murder and in effect upheld her house membership.
-
Panchkula garbage collectors fear for livelihood amid move to private firm
Protesting against the introduction of a private company into the business, door-to-door garbage waste collectors commenced an indefinite sit-in outside the Panchkula municipal corporation building on Monday. Kamla, who was 25 when she first started collecting waste in Sector 9 along with her husband, is still at it forty-five years later. With this income, she funds the education of her grandchildren.
-
Chandigarh | Evicted Colony Number 4 residents protest delay in allotment of houses
Some residents of the now-demolished Colony Number 4 on Monday staged protests outside the Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector. Protesters demanded allotment of houses as was done for other eligible residents. The UT administration demolished Colony Number 4 on Sunday, following which around 10,000 residents living in 2,500 shanties were displaced. “The draw of lots of these leftover people is still to take place,” Rajinder Yadav, another resident said.
-
Day before Eid, markets in Kashmir see heavy footfall
A day before Eid, all prominent markets and shops in the Valley witnessed massive rush on Monday and frequent traffic jams were the order of the day. Customers also flocked bakeries and readymade garment outlets, especially at the city centre in Lal Chowk and Residency Road. Iqbal Ahmad, who was selling readymade garments at Residency Road, said that that there was huge rush for the last couple of days.
-
Delhiwale: Crunchy souvenirs from Ujjain
A thread that linked Gurugram's Jama Masjid with the temple town of Ujjain has reclaimed its pre-pandemic tautness. The object of our interest is a biscuit cart that looks very modest, but happens to be a long-time landmark in the area. Made in Ujjain's Kanha Bakery, these biscuits are arrayed out in chocolate, jeera, ajwain, cherry, and coconut flavours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics