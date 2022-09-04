PU student bodies seek replacement of Girls Hostel 4 warden

Amid allegations of misbehaviour, student bodies continued to demand the removal of the Hostel 4 warden on Saturday. However, the varsity, which has formed a committee to resolve the issue, is yet to take a decision on the front.

Different students bodies, including the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), have been demanding that the Hostel 4 warden be replaced amid allegations of ‘misbehaviour’. The varsity committee has already interacted with hostellers and hostel staff and have recorded their statements. Aman of PSU-Lalkaar said, “Despite recording the statements, the authorities seem to be adamant.”

Asserting that the students had no intention of backing down, Sachin Galav of NSUI, said, “We are planning to intensify the protest as our demand has not been met so far.”

A few days ago, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from the Student Centre (Stu-C) by the Chandigarh Police after a face-off between two student bodies. FIRs were also registered against a few students for blocking the entrance of the dean student welfare (DSW) office.

ASA’s protest completes 29 days

Members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), who have been protesting non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to schedule caste students under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme, since August 6 continued their protest on Saturday as well. The student body has been staging a sit-in protest outside the office of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar for the last 29 days.

The varsity officials are slated to hold a meeting with Punjab government officials on September 6 to deliberate on the matter.