PU student bodies seek replacement of Girls Hostel 4 warden
Different students bodies, including the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), have been demanding that the Hostel 4 warden be replaced amid allegations of ‘misbehaviour’.
Amid allegations of misbehaviour, student bodies continued to demand the removal of the Hostel 4 warden on Saturday. However, the varsity, which has formed a committee to resolve the issue, is yet to take a decision on the front.
Different students bodies, including the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), have been demanding that the Hostel 4 warden be replaced amid allegations of ‘misbehaviour’. The varsity committee has already interacted with hostellers and hostel staff and have recorded their statements. Aman of PSU-Lalkaar said, “Despite recording the statements, the authorities seem to be adamant.”
Asserting that the students had no intention of backing down, Sachin Galav of NSUI, said, “We are planning to intensify the protest as our demand has not been met so far.”
A few days ago, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from the Student Centre (Stu-C) by the Chandigarh Police after a face-off between two student bodies. FIRs were also registered against a few students for blocking the entrance of the dean student welfare (DSW) office.
ASA’s protest completes 29 days
Members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), who have been protesting non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to schedule caste students under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme, since August 6 continued their protest on Saturday as well. The student body has been staging a sit-in protest outside the office of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar for the last 29 days.
The varsity officials are slated to hold a meeting with Punjab government officials on September 6 to deliberate on the matter.
-
Engineering admissions in Chandigarh: 1,277 seats up for grabs in 3 institutes
As many as 1,277 seats are up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year. The Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh, has already started the registration process for admission. Like many other states, Chandigarh, too, accepts JEE main scores for admission to engineering courses. At Panjab University's Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, there are around 217 seats in three different engineering programmes.
-
Ludhiana | 3,400 players participate on Day 3 of Punjab Khed Mela
Around 3,400 under-21 players participated in the block-level games held on Saturday on Day 3 of the Punjab Khed Mela in the district. While 2,800 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in the district, around 600 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug-of-war. The block-level games will conclude on September 7, following which district-level competition will be conducted.
-
Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case
The district court on Saturday sent gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to judicial custody in a case of extortion and forgery. The crime branch had booked Bhagwanpuria earlier this year, accusing him of extortion, forgery and getting a passport issued using fake documents. The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh had also sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case. Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Bishnoi.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
