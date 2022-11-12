PU student body poll aftermath: NSUI suspends nine student leaders for anti-party activities

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday suspended nine prominent members, including former student council president Jashan Kamboj, for anti-party activities during the recently concluded Panjab University student body elections.

The NSUI had won the vice-president and joint-secretary’s post, but failed to clinch the president and secretary’s post this year.

While NSUI’s Chandigarh unit president Robby Sidhu has been suspended for remaining inactive during the elections, the other eight -- former PUCSC president Jashan Kamboj, former PUCSC vice-president Rahul Kumar, former PUCSC joint-secretary Manpreet Mahal, former NSUI chairman Raj Karan, former NSUI campus presidents Satinder Singh Khera and Ashish Pal, party chairman Karanbir Singh Dhariwal and vice-chairman Harshit Singhal – had been found indulging in anti-party activities.

The action came following a disciplinary committee report.

Speaking on the development, former NSUI president Sachin Galav said, “Anti-party activities include cross-voting and we have proof of it. This time, we won the post of the vice-president and joint-secretary but the post of president went to a party that was formed just days before the elections, which reeks of a conspiracy.”

He added that a similar conspiracy was hatched in the 2019 elections too when NSUI had not won the president’s post despite winning other posts.

“We have proof that the suspended members held meetings with other parties and were also paid for cross-voting. There are also personal rivalries at play,” he said.

Calling this a first-of-its-kind action by a student party against senior members, he said that more action will follow if proof is found against others.

He said that not just NSUI, even the Congress party will take action against any member who indulges in anti-party activities. Former NSUI president Nikhil Narmeta praised the action and said that no individual is bigger than the organisation.