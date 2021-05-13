PU students allowed to vacate hostels by May 15

Panjab University has announced that students can vacate hostels by May 15, instead of the earlier May 12 deadline.

The decision was taken after hostellers shared that they were unable to get bookings for train and flight tickets so soon, said dean student welfare Sukhvir Kaur.

Meanwhile, the mess of Girls Hostel 1, Boys Hostel 6 and Girls Hostel 8 will remain open. Around 25 hostellers returned home on Wednesday.

Since the university asked students to vacate hostels on May 9, they had been protesting outside the Administration Block on the campus.

The vice-chancellor’s office on campus has been closed till May 16 after Covid-19 cases surfaced in the building that houses the office.

The building also has offices of dean research and dean university instruction, which will remain closed on Thursday for sanitisation. An official spokesperson said recently five employees and their family members had tested positive for Covid.

