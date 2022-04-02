Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats
chandigarh news

PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats

Following PU authorities’ refusal to hear the protesting students demand for more hostel seats, they blocked the entry-exit path at the DSW’s office building
PU students, led by PSU-Lalkaar, carried out a protest march demanding more hostel seats. (HT File)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University’s (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare’s (DSW) office over the issue of hostel allotment.

Having campaigned throughout the week, PSU-Lalkaar gathered signatures of more than 500 students demanding an increase in the hostel seats for girls and hostel accommodation for boys also. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses.

“Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.

Following authorities’ refusal to meet the protesting students, they blocked the entry-exit path at the DSW’s office building.

The associate DSW later accepted the memorandum and assured the students to address their demands by Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP