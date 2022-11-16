PU teachers’ body election: Contesting teams steer clear of ‘central university status’

The two teams contesting the upcoming election for the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), led by presidential candidates Supinder Kaur and Naresh Kumar, have not included the central university status for PU in their future agendas — an issue that has found space in the agendas of teams in several past elections.

Steering clear of the contentious issues, the teams have instead laid focus on the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for varsity teachers and the revision of salaries as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) seventh pay scales.

It is, however, worth noting that the conversion of PU – which is an inter-state body corporate – into a central university has been heavily debated in recent years and stakeholders have remained divided over the conversion.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha in June passed a resolution condemning any move to change PU’s status, saying the varsity was no short of a “heritage” for the state. Echoing the sentiment, a few student bodies have also remained opposed to the move — while also citing the need to protect the varsity’s unique governing structure.

Varsity teachers, meanwhile, have argued that central status for PU will result in academics and service conditions for teachers witnessing significant improvement.

OPS, pay scales take centre stage

With the Punjab government announcing the plan to bring back the Old Pension Scheme, the matter has now found space in the future agendas of both the groups — who have made promises to ensure its implementation for all the university teachers.

The Naresh-Neeraj team, for their part, said while they were not against the central university status, the issue was not their main focus, adding, “As per the aspirations of teachers we are focusing more on implementation of the Old Pension Scheme. If we are elected, we will take the issue to the General Body meeting to discuss what the teachers want.”

Finding another common ground, both the groups have also promised to push for the immediate revision of salaries under the UGC’s seventh pay scales. Notably, the varsity syndicate had recently adopted the Punjab government’s notification of the same.

Supinder-Naura team

In addition to the common promises, the Supinder-Naura team has promised the formation of a resident welfare association (RWA) for residents of the university campus.

A zero-tolerance towards corruption and other malpractices at all levels, maintaining the prestige of the varsity and right to protest and free speech are among the key issues that have found space in their future agenda besides clearance of all pending cases of promotion under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

The team has also included the restoration of the MSc nuclear medicine course and inclusion of teachers beyond 60 years of age in the committees of the departments and the university in their future agenda.

Naresh-Neeraj team

The Naresh-Neeraj team, meanwhile, have made assurances to push for the cashless medical facility and outlined the senate and governance reforms in their planned deliverables. They have also promised timely and transparent house allotment.

The team has also included clearance of cases under ‘counting of past service’, the recruitment of more teachers to deal with heavy teaching load and a promise to bring more flexibility in spending of funds allotted under the budget head “improvement of education” for faculty members in their future agenda.

Over 600 teachers will vote to elect PUTA office bearers on November 17.

PUTA seeks revised teachers’ salaries

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking immediate directions to university officials for the revision of salaries for teachers as per the UGC’s seventh pay commission.

The PU syndicate, in its last meeting, adopted the Punjab government’s notification to implement the revised pay scales.

PUTA, in its letter, to vice-chancellor said PU’s failure to release the revised pay even as other varsities in the state including Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, have started disbursing the revised pay to the teachers, has resulted in a lot of resentment.

