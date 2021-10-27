Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU teachers' body elections: Contesting on basis of performance, says incumbent group
chandigarh news

PU teachers’ body elections: Contesting on basis of performance, says incumbent group

Members of the incumbent teachers’ body of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday said that their group is contesting the upcoming elections on the basis of performance
Ahead of the elections, Mritunjay Kumar, current president of PU Teachers’ Association (PUTA), highlighted various issues on which they have worked during their term. (HT file)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Members of the incumbent teachers' body of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday said that their group is contesting the upcoming polls on the basis of performance.

Mritunjay Kumar, current president of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), and his team addressed the media on Tuesday. They highlighted various issues on which they have worked during their term including CAS promotions of teachers and counting of past service.

While talking about the pending promotion policy of dental teachers, Kumar said, “If PUTA can sit in dharna for the promotion of other teachers for 62 days, we can go to any extent to get our colleagues their due.”

“PUTA also had to struggle alot to ensure that the governing body of Panjab University is in place and democracy is saved,” he said.

Supinder Kaur, who is contesting for the post of vice-president, said, “Our team has only focused on serving the teaching community and we have faith in the teachers, who are intelligent enough to read between the lines and make the right choice during the election.”

