PU teachers protest delay in house allotment

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Monday held a protest outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar over the delay in the clearance of the waiting list of teachers for the allotment of higher categories of houses on the campus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teachers’ body had earlier written to the vice-chancellor urging him to do the needful by November 7. However, they said they did not get any positive response from him.

However, PU said committee members deliberated on the issue of house allotment on Tuesday. “Since the issue of house allotment involves many intricacies and technical problems it had to be discussed threadbare and decisions cannot be taken in haste,” the university said.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN SHORT

Class-9 term exams from Nov 15

The term 1 exams for Class 9 at government schools in Chandigarh will be held from November 15 to 30. For Class 11, the exams will be held in December, although the UT education department has not specified any date yet. Meanwhile, teaching through both online and offline modes will continue for other classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP gets shot in the arm

Former Congress secretary Prem Lata along with her supporters joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Monday. Chandigarh affairs in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh welcomed them during a function. He said: “In view of public-friendly policies of Arvind Kejriwal, people from across the country are joining the AAP.”

Night temperature falls further

The minimum temperature fell down to 11.4°C in wee hours of Monday, the lowest this season. With clear skies on the horizon, it is likely to fall further in the coming days. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C and the minimum will stay around 11°C.

Two held for gambling

The police arrested two persons for gambling. Bijender Singh, 50, and Samsheed, 48, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, were arrested while they were gambling near Sushil karyana store of the village on Sunday. The police recovered ₹5,500 from their possession. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station, Chandigarh. Later, they were released on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh man stabbed in leg

A man was stabbed in the leg by four persons owing to an old rivalry. In his complaint, Ravinder of Mauli Complex, Chandigarh, told the police that a few days ago, he had an argument with Akshay of Rajiv colony, Panchkula. He said since then he had been nursing a grudge against him and on Saturday, Akshay along with Sameer, Nikhil and Sushil assaulted him and stabbed him in the leg. Injured Ravinder was admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. A case has been registered under Sections 323 and 324 of the IPC.

U-16 cricket meet from Nov 14

The cricket association affiliated with the Haryana Cricket Association will organise the 1st Kewal Kumar Nagrath Memorial cricket tournament for U-16 from November 14 in Chandigarh and Barwala. Six teams comprising Karnal, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Chandigarh and Kurukshetra will compete in the invitational tournament. The teams will be divided into two pools during the league-cum-knock out tournament. Top teams from each pool will further qualify for Haryana U-16 inter-district cricket tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}