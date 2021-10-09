PU to collaborate with Cambridge University for research project

Panjab University (PU) will be collaborating on the TIGR2ESS project, a research programme led by Cambridge University. A team of 15 faculty members from across multiple departments, led by Ramanjit Kaur Johal, professor at the department of public administration, will participate.

TIGR2ESS has more than 20 organisations and over 30 early career researchers working to find sustainable ways forward for Indian agriculture through engagement with rural communities, female empowerment and policy translation. Their research aims to identify practical solutions to tackle issues such as depleting groundwater, reduced crop resilience, inadequate nutrition, and limited market opportunities for smallholder farmers.

Johal said there are a dozen early career researchers working on the project and they are engaging in participatory action research in rural Punjab aimed towards empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship as well as empowerment through nutrition awareness and practices. This project will continue till March 2022.