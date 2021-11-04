PU to hold inter-zonal youth and heritage fest in December

Panjab University (PU) will hold its annual inter-zonal youth and heritage festival from December 13 to 18 at AS College, Khanna. The event had not been held last year in view of the pandemic and only small competitions were organised later.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Wednesday released the logo of this year’s youth and heritage festival which will be held under the theme “Love and respect the nature”. The festival will be held by the department of youth welfare in different zones of the university.

Before the inter-zonal festival, the zonal festivals will begin around 10 November and will be held for over a month. The students who have excelled in the 12 zones of nearly 200 affiliated colleges of PU will participate in this mega six-day youth festival.

Raj Kumar said, “Youth festival will bring positivity among the youth. Globally, the human race has been going through a pandemic and all of us have realised the importance of nature in our lives.”

Over the past few months, the university’s department of youth welfare had been in continuous consultation with colleges over holding the festival this year. Several meetings at various zones were held to chalk out the plan.

PU youth welfare director Nirmal Jaura, said, “All the Covid protocol will be followed during the festival and we have also issued instructions.”

The zonal youth festival is usually held in September and October, with various cultural and academic competitions held in PU’s 12 zones. The winners then participate in the inter-zonal youth festival.

Participation in the festival is open to students of all affiliated colleges, constituent colleges and university teaching departments who are below 25 years of age on the first day of July in the relevant session. A student can participate in a maximum of three times at the undergraduate level and two times at the postgraduate level.

The competitions include group shabad, bhajans, classical music (vocal), classical dance, group dance, debate, handwriting, poem-writing, short story writing, essay writing and rangoli. Also, contests are held in phulkari, bagh, cross-stitch, knitting, crochet work, pakhi designing, mehndi designing, bhangra, giddha, quiz, skit, mimicry, miming, poem recitation and a one-act play.