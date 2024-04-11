PU V-C discusses NEP implementation in meet with chairpersons of depts, regional centres

“Higher education in India is undergoing transformation with the National Education Policy (NEP) as the key driver. Emerging trends mandate strategic orientation so that Panjab University (PU) remains in the forefront,” said Renu Vig, vice-chancellor (V-C), while chairing a meeting of the chairpersons of various departments and regional centres at the university on Wednesday. Chandigarh’s Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig also advised the departments to submit their requirements for the guest faculty much before the start of the semester so that necessary approvals are granted on time. (Getty image)

Vig evaluated the preparedness of various departments for implementation of the NEP 2020. She underlined the need to ensure syllabus is duly approved by the board of studies by April 15 so that the same be considered in the meeting of faculties scheduled later in the month. She also advised the departments to submit their requirements for the guest faculty much before the start of the semester so that necessary approvals are granted on time. Dean of university instruction Rumina Sethi advised that the basket of value added courses can be strengthened so as to offer variety to the students.

Vig also highlighted the need for further strengthening the admission process. She asked departments to form teams to invite students to visit departments to explore and sensitise them about the teaching and research activities being undertaken at PU as well as to undertake digital marketing. Sethi asked chairpersons to prepare pamphlets and handouts and use social media to promote their courses by giving important information. She also advised to regularly update their websites, outlining salient achievements of their departments.

The V-C also advised the dean of alumni relations to share the membership form with all chairpersons as well as link for the alumni registration form. She further stated that the distinguished alumni should be invited to interact with present students and also to take up the role of alumni mentors. She also informed that the global alumni meet of the university has been planned for December 21 this year.

Dean international students informed that PU is focusing to enhance the intake of foreign national students in all the departments. As an initiative to encourage more foreign nationals, the university has revised the existing fee structure to make it compatible with the neighbouring institutes and universities. Besides this, the requirement of appearing in entrance test to take admission in various courses offered by the PU has been waived off for NRI and foreign national students, and admission guidelines for undergraduate and postgraduate courses has also been revised to facilitate the students.