PU vice-chancellor heckled by protesting students amid senate polls

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar was heckled by varsity students during his visit to the law auditorium on Wednesday while polling for the senate elections was underway.

Kumar had stepped out of the auditorium after casting his vote in the law faculty when students raised slogans against him as he tried to enter his vehicle. Before this, he had also cast his vote in the science and combined faculties amid polling for six faculties of PU.

Gheraoed by students, the V-C tried to leave by getting on a security guard’s motorcycle, but eventually managed to board his official vehicle and left amid jeers by students.

The students have been on an indefinite protest since August 14 for reopening of the campus and immediate conduct of polling for the registered graduate constituency.

On Tuesday, they had also locked the main entrance of the varsity’s administration block.

“We have been protesting for the last 19 days outside his office, and even marched towards his house and administration block, but neither the V-C nor any official has paid heed to our demands. So we wanted to ask him to address our demands,” said Aman of Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar).

Chief of university security Vikram Singh refused to comment on the matter, while the varsity’s official spokesperson said the students should have maintained the dignity of student-teacher relationship.

Meanwhile, according to candidates, Kumar’s presence at the venue was unprecedented, as a PU V-C has never voted in senate polls in the past.