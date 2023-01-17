PU vice-chancellor resigns: How Raj Kumar’s tumultuous tenure came to an end

Although both terms of Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar remained controversial, it was only last year that allegations of corruption started making rounds on the university campus and a barrage of representations were sent to vice-president of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, who is the chancellor of the university.

In the present senate, which is the varsity’s apex governing body, the pro-V-C camp at first was supported by additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain. But, a few months back Jain and former Chandigarh mayor Davesh Moudgil, both senators of PU; fell out with the pro-V-C group, apparently over allegations of corruption in the university.

Jain also led the opposite camp, which included members of Goyal group and some other small groups from colleges, during the last syndicate polls. Jain on Monday, said, “My dispute with V-C started due to alleged corruption in the university and I started to point out that various allegations are being made. I have even given in writing a few times that all allegations should be investigated. We cannot tolerate corruption in the university.”

Also, a number of representations were sent to the varsity chancellor in recent months by a group of senators and Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) alleging rampant corruption in the varsity. Ruckus over corruption allegations was also witnessed in the last senate and syndicate meetings of the university.

After heated discussion in the syndicate meeting last month, the last senate meeting on December 30 was called off mid-way after a group of senators demanded a statement from Raj Kumar over the allegations. It is learnt that Kumar made two visits to the chancellor’s office in January. It was also learnt from reliable sources that Raj Kumar was asked to resign from his post.

What allegations were represented to chancellor

PUTA had in December written to Dhankhar seeking an independent inquiry into “malpractice and corruption” at the varsity. The teachers’ body has raked up allegations of corruption by a junior engineer (JE) in August, arbitrary appointments on key positions and promotion of gift culture.

The teachers’ body had even raised the issue of alleged violation of the university calendar for handling unfair means cases (UMC). The matter came to light after Jain wrote to Kumar seeking clarification in the case.

Three PU senators – Jagwant Singh, Varinder Singh and SS Sangha – in their letter in December had also requested the chancellor to investigate the irregularities in the unfair means case.

After heated discussion over corruption in the last syndicate meeting held in December, three other senators - Rajat Sandhir, Jatinder Grover and Parveen Goyal – had also written to the varsity chancellor seeking inquiry into graft allegations.

Tumultuous period of Raj Kumar in PU

After his appointment in 2018, then PU Senators Navdeep Goyal and Ashok Goyal had forged an alliance in the 2018 syndicate elections, seemingly to ensure that no seat goes to the pro-VC camp. His tenure also saw several run-ins with the former members of the university’s senate and syndicate over many issues.

Even during his tenure as V-C, the teachers’ body had always remained at loggerheads with him and resorted to a number of protests against him over many issues. Immediate past PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar, said, “Kumar never took stakeholders including PUTA on board for progressive development of the university. On many occasions, he even made arbitrary decisions that were always opposed by the teachers’ body. We believe that the present establishment would learn from V-C’s mistakes so that the prestige of PU is restored.”

