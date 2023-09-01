PU polls 2023: Party stickers greet visitors on campus despite ban

Even as the dates for Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections have been announced and the poll code is now in place, stickers of parties continue to litter the walls of varsity.

Despite ban, stickers with pictures of party presidents and other office-bearers are seen at Panjab University. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Before the poll code was put in place, the dean students welfare (DSW), in a communication to the wardens and chairpersons of all departments, had issued a set of instructions for students directing that action will be taken against students or organisations whose pamphlets or stickers will be found on university walls, trees, poles and buildings as it is punishable under the Defacement Act.

According to Lyngdoh committee recommendations, candidates are not allowed to use printed pamphlets or materials for canvassing and are only allowed to utilise hand made material prepared within the total expenditure limit of ₹5,000.

However, upon entering some departments like University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), stickers with pictures of the party presidents and other office holders are seen everywhere.

DSW Jatinder Grover said, “We are already acting on complaints. A student party had pasted stickers near the vice-chancellor office and we made the party members remove them.” Grover added that they were let off with a warning but fines will be issued against future defaulters. Police action can be taken under Section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement Act , 2007, which is followed in the UT. Offenders are liable to be punished with imprisonment which can extend up to one year and a fine up to ₹50,000.

Officials of the Sector 11 police station said that a case can only be registered if PU authorities submit a complaint to them. In previous years it has been seen that PU authorities are hesitant to file such complaints and they usually resort to fining the offenders instead.

Panjab Students Union (PSU) Lalkaar state secretary Amandeep said that they make handmade posters as per the Lyngdoh committee recommendations. “Printing pamphlets is a misuse of money by student parties. We appeal to the authorities to act against offenders and implement the guidelines,” he said.

PSOs of students not allowed

Among other instructions shared by the DSW, while outsiders are not allowed to enter the varsity, even students are not allowed to bring their personal security officers into the varsity. This rule has been made after the incident where during an event organised by Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) at PU Student Centre, Dharamkot MLA Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose’s security officers had allegedly manhandled members of other student parties who were protesting at the Centre and apparently tried to gherao the MLA.

The DSW had also asked that police personnel be deployed at sensitive places in consultation with the chief of University security at places like Students Centre, Gandhi Bhawan and departmental canteens among others.