PUDA’s housing project: Over 1,000 trees axed in Faridkot, residents fume

Over a 1,000 full-grown trees over 135 acres at a defunct sugar mill in Faridkot have been axed to clear the land for developing a housing project of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), leaving the residents fuming.

The Aam Aadmi Party and area residents protested against the axing of the trees on Saturday. A major part of the process has been completed amid lockdown.

The cooperative sugar mill was set up in Faridkot in 1988 over nearly 50 acres. A total 135 acres were acquired for the mill, and farmers of Faridkot, Moga, Ferozepur and Muktsar districts used to bring sugarcane to the facility. After it turned into a loss-making unit, the mill was closed in 2006.

On June 11, 2014, the state cabinet headed by the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had put its stamp on the closure of the sugar mill. A contract was granted to a Ferozepur-based company cutting 2,057 trees.

Bikramjit Singh Shergill, additional chief administrator, Bathinda Development Authority (BDA), said the land of sugar mill at Faridkot has been transferred to PUDA under the state government policy of optimum utilisation of the lands. “This area will be developed accordingly once we get the possession. The clearing of the land is being done by the department of cooperation after taking all the necessary approvals,” he added.

Bhogpur sugar mill general manager Arun Kumar Arora said: “The department of cooperation has started the work of clearing the land after which it will be handed over to PUDA and all the machinery of Faridkot sugar mill will be shifted to Bhogpur. We have taken all the necessary approvals from forest department for the cutting of trees,” he added.

AAP MLA from Kotkapura Kultar Singh Sandhwan along with supporters reached the spot and protested against the axing of the trees. He said that the government had sold trees for just ₹67 lakh. “This naturally developed mini-jungle is home to many species, including peacock, so this process must be stopped. At these desperate times, the state government is destroying natural source of oxygen. We will start an agitation if cutting of tree did not stop by the government,” he said.

After strong protest by residents and leaders of political parties, deputy commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia ordered to stop the cutting of trees. “I have directed the police to investigate the matter and stop the cutting of trees for now. I have called meeting of the officials concerned to probe the matter,” he added.

Members of a non-governmental organisation, Naroa Punjab Manch, have written to National Green Tribunal and Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding to stop cutting of fully grown trees.