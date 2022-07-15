PU depts allowed to propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis

The department heads at Panjab University (PU) can propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis, as per a circular issued by the university.

PU’s office of dean university instruction (DUI) recently issued a circular to all departments of the university regarding proposing the list of external examiners for evaluation of Phd thesis. As per the new instructions, the department head can propose only one examiner from one state.

However, the list may also include one or two foreign examiners. The circular also states that the examiners should preferably be from all over India and reputed institutes.

The development comes after senator Rajat Sandhir raised the issue during the senate meeting on July 5. “I raised the issue after I learnt that letters regarding the panel of names were returned to departments, asking them to add more names, which was vague and resulted in delayed appointment of examiners. I had requested the university for a clear guideline,” he said.

However, he said that the inclusion of 1-2 foreign examiners should not be a mandatory requirement.

A faculty member of the University also said that university used to have foreign examiners in the 80s and that practice was discontinued as it resulted in delays in evaluation of thesis.

