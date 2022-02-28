Pulse polio: 43,128 children immunised on first day in Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal launched a three-day pulse polio campaign as part of National Immunisation Day (NID) by administering polio drops to children below five years at Sukhna Lake on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 43,128 children were immunised on the first day of the drive, which aims to cover approximately 93,000 children in total.

About 1,000 polio vaccination teams will carry out the drive through the three days, with 100 sector supervisors monitoring the activity. A total of 13 polio teams have been deployed at different transit points near borders with adjoining states.

During the door-to-door activity, which will be held on February 28 and March 1, the teams will ensure that every child is administered the polio drops.

The administration is also running a night vigil project to cover children who accompany their parents to work during the day and halt at the various odd points of the city during night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four teams have been deputed to carry out the night vigil from 7pm onwards. The teams are expected to go to different parts of the city where homeless people, rag pickers and beggars, among others, rest for the night along with their children.

A total of 55,617 children were also immunised on the first of the three-day vaccination drive in Mohali district on Sunday.

With a target to administer drops to 1,59,830 children , vaccination teams are expected to visit a total of 4,07,675 houses as well as railway stations, bus stands, brick kilns and slums.

As many as 1,248 teams, including 1,083 door-to-door teams, have been constituted to cover the district. On the first day of the vaccination, 560 booths were set up at varied places across the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said around 35% of the target was achieved on Sunday.

“Nearly 2,500 vaccinators have been pressed into service. To ensure that all children are immunised, a total of 123 supervisors will carry also out sudden checks.” Kaur said..

Pulse polio drive by NSS volunteers

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of NSS open unit and Panjab University (PU) on Sunday flagged off a drive of pulse polio campaign. Unit coordinator (NSS-OU) at health centre, Sector 14, Dr Meenu and Ritika Verma launched the three-day camp in Sector 14 and Sector 15.

NSS programme officer Binesh Bhatia said the vaccination drive will run for next three days, with the first day involving booth drive. The other two days will include door-to-door pulse polio drop to cover all of the remaining unvaccinated children. The vaccination camp is being conducted by students from university, college and school level as well as working people volunteering with NSS open unit for community service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}