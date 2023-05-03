Chandigarh: Courier firm in dock after 82 phones in parcel go missing

The CEO of a Pune-based courier firm and his employees are facing a case of criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy after 82 of 216 mobile phones in a parcel dispatched from Chandigarh to Maharashtra through their service went missing. The courier firm CEO and employees have been booked on the complaint of Ravneel Malhotra, owner of Tech Arena, Sector 22, Chandigarh. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Amitva Saha, CEO of Busybees Logistics Solutions, Sandeep Nair (assistant manager), Anurag Mishra (security officer), Satish Kumar (area manager) and Om Parkash, who picked up the parcel on behalf of the firm.

They have been booked on the complaint of Ravneel Malhotra, owner of Tech Arena, Sector 22, and resident of Mohali.

Malhotra submitted in his police complaint that on January 7, 2023, he informed officials of Flipkart Warehouses (Sunset) in Haryana that a consignment of 216 mobile phones was ready and they could send someone to collect it.

He received a call from Flipkart officials that Busybees Logistics will send someone to collect the consignment. On January 11, Omprakash from the company collected the phone boxes that were packed in front of him with videography, and 216 mobile phones were dispatched in separate batches.

However, the Flipkart warehouse received only 134 mobile phones.

When he approached the courier firm’s local office in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on February 9, area manager Satish Kumar claimed that the consignment was delivered as received. Area security officer Anurag sought the videos of the parcels, but gave no further response, following which Malhotra approached the police.

The Sector 17 police have registered a case and launched further probe to arrest the accused.