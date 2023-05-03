Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Courier firm in dock after 82 phones in parcel go missing

Chandigarh: Courier firm in dock after 82 phones in parcel go missing

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2023 02:09 AM IST

A trader from Sector 22, Chandigarh had sent the mobile phones to a Flipkart warehouse in Maharashtra in January via the Pune-based courier firm

The CEO of a Pune-based courier firm and his employees are facing a case of criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy after 82 of 216 mobile phones in a parcel dispatched from Chandigarh to Maharashtra through their service went missing.

The courier firm CEO and employees have been booked on the complaint of Ravneel Malhotra, owner of Tech Arena, Sector 22, Chandigarh. (Getty Images)
The courier firm CEO and employees have been booked on the complaint of Ravneel Malhotra, owner of Tech Arena, Sector 22, Chandigarh. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Amitva Saha, CEO of Busybees Logistics Solutions, Sandeep Nair (assistant manager), Anurag Mishra (security officer), Satish Kumar (area manager) and Om Parkash, who picked up the parcel on behalf of the firm.

They have been booked on the complaint of Ravneel Malhotra, owner of Tech Arena, Sector 22, and resident of Mohali.

Malhotra submitted in his police complaint that on January 7, 2023, he informed officials of Flipkart Warehouses (Sunset) in Haryana that a consignment of 216 mobile phones was ready and they could send someone to collect it.

He received a call from Flipkart officials that Busybees Logistics will send someone to collect the consignment. On January 11, Omprakash from the company collected the phone boxes that were packed in front of him with videography, and 216 mobile phones were dispatched in separate batches.

However, the Flipkart warehouse received only 134 mobile phones.

When he approached the courier firm’s local office in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on February 9, area manager Satish Kumar claimed that the consignment was delivered as received. Area security officer Anurag sought the videos of the parcels, but gave no further response, following which Malhotra approached the police.

The Sector 17 police have registered a case and launched further probe to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ceo
ceo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out