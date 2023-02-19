Puneet Bains gang member attack man over old rivalry in Ludhiana

A member of the notorious Puneet Bains gang, Kartik Baggan, along with his five aides allegedly attacked a 22-year-old man with sharp-edged weapons over an old rivalry at an eatery near Rekhi Cinema chowk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim was attending a birthday party when the accused made a call to him and asked him to come out.

The Division number 1 police lodged an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC against Baggan and his five accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The victim has been identified as Keshav of Valmiki Mohalla.

In his statement to police, Keshav stated that on February 4, he had gone to a dhaba near Rekhi Cinema Chowk to attend a birthday party of one of his friends when he received a call from his friend Mathan, who also lives in his locality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mathan asked him to come out as he wanted to talk to him over some urgent issue. But when he came out, Mathan was not there, but Baggan and his accomplices attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

He suffered multiple injuries on his head, arms and other body parts. After the miscreants left the place, the onlookers rushed him to the hospital.

Keshav added that he had indulged in a scuffle with the accused Baggan two years ago and the latter nursed a rivalry against him.

ASI Lakhvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that as the victim was not fit, he

recorded his statement on Friday following which the police lodged an FIR.

The ASI said that Baggan is a member of a notorious Puneet Bains gang. He is already facing a trial in an attempt to murder case and was bailed out from jail. The police are conducting raids for the arrest of the accused and also investigating the role of Mathan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}