Pungrain inspector sent to three-day police remand in Ludhiana

Published on Dec 27, 2022 10:14 PM IST

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested an inspector of Pungrain Kunal Gupta posted at Ludhiana for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 1,50,000. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after being nabbed in a graft case, Kunal Gupta, the PUNGRAIN inspector was presented before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sumit Makkar and further sent on three days of police remand. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested an inspector of Pungrain Kunal Gupta posted at Ludhiana for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 1,50,000. A spokesperson for the state VB said the inspector was arrested on the complaint of Charanjit Singh, owner of Kartar Singh and Sons Rice Mill, for taking a bribe. He said the complainant had lodged a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline that the suspect had taken a bribe of 1 lakh from him and 50,000 from Mahesh Goel, owner of Paras Rice Mill, on the pretext of allotting paddy for the previous season.

The complainant further informed that as four shellers in the district were closed being defaulters and paddy allocation share of those shellers were to be distributed among ten other shellers including his rice mill and one owned by Goel. A case under Section 7 of prevention of corruption act was registered against Gupta who would be produced in a local court on Tuesday.

