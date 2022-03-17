Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punish perpetrators behind exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley: BJP leader

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana described the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley as one of the major human rights violations of the 20th century
BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said the truth of Kashmir should be told objectively, loudly and fearlessly. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana sought exemplary punishment for the perpetrators behind the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley over three decades ago.

He described the exodus as one of the major human rights violations of the 20th century.

“Those creating suspicions, alibis and excuses were actually insulating the perpetrators, menacingly being sponsored and supported by the neighbouring country. This is a dangerous machination, emboldening the persecutors to carry out their radicalised agenda,” Rana said, addressing a function here.

“The irony is that the terror ecosystem is seeking to portray the perpetrators as victims and inflict ignominy on all those who have braved the brunt. With a quarter of the 21st century coming to close, the displaced community continues to be refugees in their own country -- this is something incompressible,” the leader said.

The truth of Kashmir should be told “objectively, loudly and fearlessly”, Rana said, adding, “The nervousness among the sympathisers can be well understood as their narrative of over three decades is falling apart into bits and pieces.”

RELATED STORIES

‘Centre weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits’

Meanwhile, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express her resentment over promotion of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie allegedly by the Centre.

“The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart,” she wrote on Twitter.

