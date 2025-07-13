Punjab: 1.6-kg heroin, five pistols seized, 3 held as drug racket busted

Busting a drug supply racket, the Sangrur police arrested three individuals and seized 1.625-kg heroin, along with five pistols, senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said on Saturday. Among the seized items are four .32-bore pistols, a .12-bore country-made pistol, 13 cartridges and 12 mobile phones. Police officials showing the seized firearms and other material in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT)

The SSP said the investigation began on April 9 when a case was registered against Nigam, alias Lucky (24), Gurpreet Singh, alias Bhairon (28), and three unknown individuals following the initial recovery of 125-gm heroin, a .32-bore pistol, seven cartridges and four mobile phones.

Nigam, who was already incarcerated in Sangrur jail, was arrested after being brought on a production warrant. SSP Chahal said Nigam’s interrogation resulted in the arrest of Jaspal Singh, alias Billa (23), a Sangrur resident, on July 8. Two .32-bore pistols were recovered from Billu’s possession. Jaspal’s interrogation resulted in the arrest of Satnam Singh, alias Satta (23), who was also brought on a production warrant from the Sangrur jail.

The police seized eight mobile phones from Satnam Singh that were allegedly supplied to him illegally inside the jail, leading to a separate FIR against him on July 11 under Section 52A of the Prisons Act at the Sangrur police station.

He said that this led to the recovery of 1.5-kg heroin, one .32-bore pistol, one .12-bore country-made pistol, four .32-bore live rounds and two .12 bore cartridges. Gurpreet Singh alias Bhairon is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him, the SSP added.