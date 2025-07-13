Search
Punjab: 1.6-kg heroin, five pistols seized, 3 held as drug racket busted

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 05:08 AM IST

Among the seized items are four .32-bore pistols, a .12-bore country-made pistol, 13 cartridges and 12 mobile phones; their aide Gurpreet Singh alias Bhairon is absconding, say police.

Busting a drug supply racket, the Sangrur police arrested three individuals and seized 1.625-kg heroin, along with five pistols, senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said on Saturday. Among the seized items are four .32-bore pistols, a .12-bore country-made pistol, 13 cartridges and 12 mobile phones.

Police officials showing the seized firearms and other material in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT)
Police officials showing the seized firearms and other material in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT)

The SSP said the investigation began on April 9 when a case was registered against Nigam, alias Lucky (24), Gurpreet Singh, alias Bhairon (28), and three unknown individuals following the initial recovery of 125-gm heroin, a .32-bore pistol, seven cartridges and four mobile phones.

Nigam, who was already incarcerated in Sangrur jail, was arrested after being brought on a production warrant. SSP Chahal said Nigam’s interrogation resulted in the arrest of Jaspal Singh, alias Billa (23), a Sangrur resident, on July 8. Two .32-bore pistols were recovered from Billu’s possession. Jaspal’s interrogation resulted in the arrest of Satnam Singh, alias Satta (23), who was also brought on a production warrant from the Sangrur jail.

The police seized eight mobile phones from Satnam Singh that were allegedly supplied to him illegally inside the jail, leading to a separate FIR against him on July 11 under Section 52A of the Prisons Act at the Sangrur police station.

He said that this led to the recovery of 1.5-kg heroin, one .32-bore pistol, one .12-bore country-made pistol, four .32-bore live rounds and two .12 bore cartridges. Gurpreet Singh alias Bhairon is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him, the SSP added.

