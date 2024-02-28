 Punjab 108 ambulance employees’ union call off strike - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab 108 ambulance employees’ union call off strike

Punjab 108 ambulance employees’ union call off strike

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2024 01:03 PM IST

The 108 ambulance employees’ union on Tuesday called off their strike following intervention of Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh.

The 108 ambulance employees’ union have called off their strike in Punjab. (HT File)
The employees of an outsourced company who operate emergency medical and ambulance services were demanding reinstatement of ousted employees and annual increment in their wages.

Singh chaired a meeting with representatives of ZHL company and union members to amicably resolve all the issues and fulfil the long-pending demands of aggrieved employees. Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) managing director Varinder Kumar Sharma and director Dr Anil Goyal were also present.

“I have ordered to immediately reinstate 20 employees, who were ousted by the company. While, grievances redressal committee will be constituted,” the minister said, while directing the entrusted company to ensure annual increment of all employees.

