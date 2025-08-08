Punjab: 108 prisoners to be released for good conduct

The Punjab government has granted early release to 108 prisoners serving life sentences who demonstrated exemplary conduct during their incarceration over the past year. The Punjab government has granted early release to 108 prisoners serving life sentences who demonstrated exemplary conduct during their incarceration over the past year. (Representational image)

This measure has been undertaken with the objective of providing rehabilitation opportunities to inmates with good conduct, informed Laljit Singh Bhullar, minister of jails, Punjab.

These prisoners are likely to be released on Independence Day.

He stressed that this decision shows the state government’s efforts to provide a second chance to individuals who have exhibited good behaviour and met the requisite criteria for early release.

Bhullar said that this initiative will provide these individuals with an opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into mainstream society. He said that this step is part of the Punjab government’s comprehensive strategy to ensure that the justice system not only punishes but also facilitates the re-establishment and reintegration of individuals into society.

The minister said by releasing prisoners who have shown a desire for reform, the government aims to promote a more humane and effective approach to justice.

“The release of these prisoners is evidence of our government’s commitment to rehabilitation and providing individuals with opportunities to reconnect with society,” he said, adding, “We believe in second chances and are dedicated to creating a more compassionate and just society.”

The minister further said that around 800 calling systems have been installed in jails to facilitate communication between prisoners and their families and lawyers, thereby preventing them from attempting to use illegal mobile phones. Indigent prisoners are also provided with free calling services, allowing them 10 minutes of calls every 15 days to communicate with their families and lawyers, he added.