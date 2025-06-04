Punjab: 140 drug smugglers nabbed on Day 94 of Yudh Nashian Virudh

As many as 140 drug smugglers were arrested and 2.8 kg heroin, 3,132 intoxicant pills and ₹17,750 drug money was recovered from their possession on Tuesday, the 94th day of Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’. Special DGP law and order Arpit Shukla said over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,300 personnel, under the supervision of 94 gazetted officers conducted raids at 475 locations across the state and registered 101 first information reports (FIRs) across Punjab. (HT File)

With this, the number of drug smugglers arrested in the last 94 days since the campaign was started, has reached 15,412.

Special DGP law and order Arpit Shukla said over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,300 personnel, under the supervision of 94 gazetted officers conducted raids at 475 locations across the state and registered 101 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams also checked 573 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added.

Shukla said the police, as part of its de-addiction campaign, also convinced 74 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment, on the day.