Punjab: 17 held with weapons & heroin in Jalandhar

In an operation spanning over two weeks, the Jalandhar commissionerate police has busted an interstate cartel involved in illegal trade of weapons and recovered 18 weapons, 66 cartridges and 1.1kg heroin.

A police officer said during the two week-long operation, the police have also nabbed 17 criminals, including gangster Kannu Gujjar who is a close associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya.

The police informed that over 38 criminal cases have been registered against the arrested criminals.