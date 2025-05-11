Menu Explore
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Punjab: 18 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 11, 2025 10:05 PM IST

DSP Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said a caretaker was detained and the premises sealed and around 800 unpacked tablets and capsules were recovered during the raid

Police rescued 18 individuals from an unauthorised drug de-addiction centre operating in Sai Nagar on Sunday.

The rescued individuals being shifted to a government-run de-addiction centre in Bathinda on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harbans Singh Dhaliwal raided the centre following a tip-off, recovering around 800 unpacked tablets and capsules. “A caretaker present at the site was detained and the premises was sealed,” he said.

According to DSP Dhaliwal, two individuals had rented the house and were running the facility without proper authorisation. Further questioning of those involved is underway to uncover more details.

Dr Arun Bansal, a psychiatrist overseeing the outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) programme in Bathinda, said that the rescued individuals have been transferred to a government-run de-addiction centre.

Sunday, May 11, 2025
