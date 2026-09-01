Punjab: 2 suspects behind singer’s killing shot dead in Shamli encounter

Two suspects, believed to have killed Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan in Shamli last week, were shot dead during an encounter, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Monday.

Forensic team and police personnel inspect the encounter site in Shamli on Monday. (HT Photo)

The suspects, identified as Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, both residents of Sonepat in Haryana, were carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each. “They opened fire at police personnel, drawing retaliation near an LPG godown on Kairana Road in Shamli on Monday morning. They sustained bullet injuries and were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” officials said.

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Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said the ongoing investigation had established that Balyan’s killing was not a spontaneous crime. “Officials are examining a chain involving reconnaissance of the target, use of technical resources, procurement of weapons, mobilisation of shooters, logistical support and arrangements to help the assailants escape,” he said.

The DGP said the investigation had indicated the possible involvement of the Jitendra Mann alias Gogi gang. The role of other gangsters is also being looked into. “Criminals operating from other states, abroad or in jails should not be under any misconception. Uttar Pradesh will not be allowed to become a base for revenge or a shelter for any gang,” the DGP said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the suspects were intercepted by personnel from Shamli Kotwali police station, Jhinjhana police station, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and other units. Two SWAT head constables, Harvinder and Pradeep, were also injured in the firing. They are hospitalised, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the suspects were intercepted by personnel from Shamli Kotwali police station, Jhinjhana police station, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and other units. Two SWAT head constables, Harvinder and Pradeep, were also injured in the firing. They are hospitalised, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said Mohit, a resident of Baiyapur Khurd in Sonepat, had around 14 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, while Sumit, from Kundli, had one case. Their criminal records were being verified.

Three pistols, including two .30-bore weapons, live and fired cartridges, a motorcycle, a bag, a mobile phone and ₹5,000 in cash were recovered during the operation. The DGP announced a ₹2 lakh reward for the police team involved in the operation and said action against those behind the murder would continue.

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Gogi-Tillu rivalry, song under scanner

Investigators are examining whether the long-running rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu Tajpuriya gangs provided the backdrop to Balyan’s murder. Gogi was killed by Tillu gang shooters during an appearance at Delhi’s Rohini court on September 24, 2021. On May 2, 2023, the Gogi gang allegedly killed Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail.

Police said a song titled “Bhari court mein goli marenge meri jaan”, in which Balyan had acted, emerged as another possible trigger. The song had received around 5.4 crore views on YouTube. According to the police investigation, Balyan had purchased the song from Rahul Patthuri for ₹55,000 and subsequently sold it to Vats Company for ₹1.5 lakh.

Police said gang members allegedly interpreted the song as an insult connected with Gogi’s killing and accused Balyan of releasing it in association with Tillu Tajpuriya gangsters.

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Investigators said Balyan had earlier received threats over the issue in 2022-23 and had clarified that he had merely acted in the song and was neither its lyricist nor composer.

Balyan, 32, was shot dead outside a fitness gym in the Nala Patari area of Shamli on August 26. Police said four armed men arrived on two motorcycles and fired at him.

The probe widened after an Instagram account associated with Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuriya claimed responsibility for the murder on behalf of the Gogi gang.