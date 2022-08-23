Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: 2 witnesses turn hostile in 600-crore corruption case

Published on Aug 23, 2022

Punjab vigilance bureau had in 2017 arrested former engineer Surinder Pal Singh Pehalwan, an alleged close confidant of the Badal family

MOHALI: Two witnesses have turned hostile in the 600 crore corruption case of 2017, where Punjab vigilance bureau had arrested former engineer Surinder Pal Singh Pehalwan, an alleged close confidant of the Badal family.

The two officers, who did not corroborate the facts mentioned in the chargesheet are executive engineer (Xen) Pankaj Mehmi and sub-divisional officer (SDO) Harpreet Singh, both serving in Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA) at present.

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, Parminder Singh Grewal after the examination of statements of two officers, were declared hostile by the court.

The trial proceedings are being held on a day-to-day basis as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court against the accused whose worth is reported to be over 1, 200 crore with the ownership of over 92 prime properties in Punjab. These properties are registered in the name of members of his family and associates. There are a total of 76 witnesses in the case against Pehalwan, and all of them have recorded their statements.

The court is adjudicating on evidence based on a report of the technical committee which evaluated shortcomings in 50 works allotted by Pehalwan to his blue-eyed persons in Mohali during his 5-year tenure as GMADA chief.

Interestingly, Pehalwan while serving as Xen in the Mandi Board was given the officiating charge of superintending engineer (SE) on deputation to GMADA by the “generous” Badal government. He served as chief engineer of the Punjab Mandi Board, GMADA, and Greater Ludhiana Development Athority (GLADA) at the same time occupying as many as 22 posts in flagrant violation of service norms.

