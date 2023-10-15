Punjab: 20 IAS, PCS officers shuffled

The Punjab government on Saturday transferred 20 IAS and PCS officers while appointing Ghanshyam Thori as the Amritsar deputy commissioner.

According to the orders, principal secretary Vivek Partap Singh has now been appointed as the technical education principal secretary, whereas Ajoy Kumar Sinha, who was earlier finance and housing and urban development principal secretary will now only look after the finance department.

Principal secretary VK Meena has been posted as the principal secretary of social justice and empowerment and printing and stationery.

Local government secretary Ajoy Sharma has now been posted as the administrative secretary of the health and family welfare in addition to his earlier charge.

Education secretary Kamal Kishore Yadav will be holding the additional charge of higher education and languages secretary, relieving Jaspreet Talwar.

Patiala division commissioner Arun Sekhri has been posted as the Ferozepur division commissioner in place of Daljit Singh Mangat, who has now been posted as the Patiala division commissioner.

Co-operation secretary Ritu Aggarwal has been given the charge of the secretary, Punjab state information commission, whereas Manjit Singh Brar will now be the Faridkot division commissioner, replacing Chandar Gaind.

Technical education secretary Devinder Singh Kharbanda has been posted as the industries and commerce director, replacing Puneet Goyal, who has been posted as the food and civil supplies. Home special secretary Varinder Kumar Sharma has been transferred as the Punjab health system corporation MD and appointed the health and family welfare special secretary.

Shena Aggarwal has been posted as the social security, women and child development director, whereas Harpreet Singh Sudan, who is holding the charge of sports director, will also hold the charge of director, technical education and industrial training.

Amrit Singh, available for posting, will be the higher education and director employment generation director whereas Neeru Katyal Gupta has been posted as the tourism and cultural affairs director.

