Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 21-year-old man killed, two sisters injured in Lehra mishap
chandigarh news

Punjab: 21-year-old man killed, two sisters injured in Lehra mishap

The 21-year-old deceased was identified as Satgur Singh of Bhattlan village in Punjab’s Mansa district who died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck
The sisters of 21-year-old man are undergoing treatment at a local government hospital. (Image for representational purpose)
The sisters of 21-year-old man are undergoing treatment at a local government hospital. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:31 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

A 21-year-old man was killed while his two sisters sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a truck in Lehra town of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Satgur Singh of Bhattlan village in Mansa district. The trio was on its way to Dirba to buy medicine. Satgur’s sisters Sonu Rani and Aman Kaur are undergoing treatment at a local government hospital.

Lehra police station chief Vijay Kumar said the accident took place near railway over bridge. The police will record statements of Satgur’s relatives and a case will be registered against the truck driver, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out