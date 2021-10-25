Punjab: 21-year-old man killed, two sisters injured in Lehra mishap

A 21-year-old man was killed while his two sisters sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a truck in Lehra town of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Satgur Singh of Bhattlan village in Mansa district. The trio was on its way to Dirba to buy medicine. Satgur’s sisters Sonu Rani and Aman Kaur are undergoing treatment at a local government hospital.

Lehra police station chief Vijay Kumar said the accident took place near railway over bridge. The police will record statements of Satgur’s relatives and a case will be registered against the truck driver, he added.