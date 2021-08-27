Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: 26-year-old man killed in Kharar road mishap

Was returning home from Swaraj factory along with his friend; had suffered head injuries and was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Police have arrested the driver of the battery operated scooter which had hit the victim’s bike. (Image for representational purpose)

A 26-year-old man was killed after a battery operated scooter hit the motorcycle he was riding pillion in Kharar late on Wednesday.

The victim was Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Bassi Pathana, who was returning home from Swaraj factory along with his friend Sandeep Singh.

He had suffered head injuries and was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

The police have arrested scooter driver Murari Lal of Kharar under sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC. He was later released on bail.

Cab overturns in Chandigarh, 2 escape with minor injuries

A Toyota Innova overturned after hitting road divider near Press Light Point on Madhya Marg on Thursday night, leaving two of its occupants injured.

Gurjot Singh, the driver of the vehicle, which was being used as a cab, has been booked for negligent driving.

As per the information, the vehicle was coming from Punjab’s Rajpura and had two passengers, who escaped with minor injuries.

