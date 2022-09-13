Punjab: 3 arrested with heroin in Phillaur
The three persons were arrested with 50 grams of heroin, one air pistol, and one electronic weighing scale
Jalandhar Rural police on Tuesday arrested three men with 50 grams of heroin, one air pistol, and one electronic weighing scale. Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said ASI Paramjeet Singh had stopped a car and on searching it, the said items were found. The accused are Mandeep Singh, Ajay Bains, and Sukha Singh. A case under Section 21B of the NDPS Act has been registered.
Install Bhagat Singh’s bust at India gate: Sukhbir
Himachal CM announces permanent bench of ADJ in Palampur
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also presided over the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh', a series of public events being organised across the state to commemorate 75 years of the foundation of Himachal. He also praised all the chief ministers from Dr YS Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal for their contributions to the development of the state. He also congratulated former chief minister Shanta Kumar, who turned 89 on Monday.
Congress leader hits out at AAP, calls it BJP’s B team
SHIMLA Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon Congress on Tuesday described Aam Admi Party as the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party Dhillon, who was in Shimla, said that the AAP made false promises to the people of Punjab and now stands exposed on its commitments. Dhillon painted a gloomy picture of the Punjab government and said the law-and-order situation was bad in his state.
Home delivery of atta: HC seeks Punjab’s response on plea from depot holders
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab government on a plea from the state's depot holders' welfare association challenging the government move to deliver atta (wheat flour) at doorstep. The high court bench of Justice Vikas Suri has posted the matter for September 28. It was in May that the AAP cabinet had approved its flagship programme of atta delivery system at doorstep by October 1.
Ahead of HP polls, BJP launches website to seek suggestions for its manifesto
With its two main political rivals Congress and Aam Admi Party giving guarantees to allure the electorate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a website inviting feedback from the people on the issues that should be incorporated into its manifesto for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. BJP on Monday formed 21 sub-committees for preparing the vision document committee with Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh University vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar as its head.
Firing in police station: Dadar police summon Sada Sarvankar, his son
Mumbai The Dadar police on Tuesday summoned rebel Shiv Sena legislator Sada Sarvankar, his son Samadhan, and Santosh Telavane, a supporter from chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp, who were named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly firing outside the premises of the police station on Saturday. The police on Monday also seized Sarvankar's licensed weapon.
