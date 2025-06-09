Punjab: 3 arrested with heroin, weapons in Muktsar

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Muktsar police, have arrested three criminals and seized illegal arms and narcotics from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday. The arms and ammunition seized during from the trio. (Sourced)

Those arrested have been identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Billa, Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh, all residents of Muktsar. The police have recovered two .32 bore pistols, 10 live cartridges, and 174 grams of heroin from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that the accused were wanted in multiple criminal cases involving serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. “Gaurav alias Billa was a fugitive in a case registered at police station city Malout, while Vikasdeep and Lovepreet Singh were wanted in separate cases at police station city Sri Muktsar Sahib. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were plotting to eliminate a rival in Punjab, ” the DGP added.

Sharing operational details, additional director general of police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said the trio was spotted examining a polythene bag under a flyover bridge. Upon seeing the police, they attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended near the GT Road Bathinda roundabout, Malout. “Upon searching them, heroin and firearms were recovered from their possession,” the ADGP said.

“An FIR under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, has been registered at police station city Malout. Further investigation is ongoing to trace criminal networks and other accomplices,” the ADGP added.