Punjab: 3 of family found dead in Tarn Taran, house robbed

Three members of a family, including a couple, were found murdered in their house on the outskirts of Tung village near Harike Pattan, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Iqbal Singh, his wife Lakhwinder Kaur and his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) Seeta of Tung village. The bodies were found in separate rooms of the house with their limbs tied.

The family’s domestic help, Ashok of Bihar, has told police that four men had come to the house in a car on Tuesday night. “While leaving the house, the four men tied my hands and took me along in their car,” Ashok told the police.

According to police, Ashok, who has been working with the family for around 25 years, returned home at around 10 am on Wednesday and told the cops that he was thrown near Harike canals by the car-borne accused, police said.

The bodies were discovered at around 6 am by deceased Iqbal Singh’s son-in-law Charanjit Singh of Sabhran village. “Every morning, I come to my in-law’s home for milking buffaloes. On Wednesday, I found the main gate of the house opened. When I entered the house, I found the dead bodies lying in separate rooms,” he said.

He said he also found the household items scattered. “Valuable items, including jewellery, cash and a .315 bore rifle are also missing from the house,” he said.

“Ashok has told us that the four men who came to the house on Tuesday night were the same who had come and stayed there with Iqbal two days ago. We are trying to find the identity of the four men,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur. He said police are working on various theories, including robbery angle, to crack the case.

Iqbal’s two sons have been living in Australia. The trio deceased had also visited Australia a few months ago. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), against unidentified persons at Harike police station.

