Busting a cross-border narcotics smuggling module, the Amritsar counter intelligence sleuths arrested two individuals and seized 30-kg heroin from them, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

The seized drug in Amritsar.

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Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar in Amritsar, and Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Bhalla Colony in Amritsar. Police also impounded their Hero Deluxe motorcycle (PB02DU3533) that was used for transporting the consignment.

This is the third major narcotics smuggling module busted by the CI-Amritsar since July 6, taking the total heroin recovery to 68 kg in just 10 days. On July 6, three individuals were arrested after 13-kg heroin was seized from them. On July 7, three more individuals were arrested with 25-kg heroin.

The DGP said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were operating on the directions of a foreign-based handler linked to cross-border smugglers. They were involved in collecting heroin consignments from different locations and delivering them to other parties across the state, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Police teams had inputs that the suspects had recently retrieved a huge consignment of heroin and were expected to deliver it to someone near Gaunsabad under the Kambo police station in Amritsar. They were apprehended at a checkpoint,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Police teams had inputs that the suspects had recently retrieved a huge consignment of heroin and were expected to deliver it to someone near Gaunsabad under the Kambo police station in Amritsar. They were apprehended at a checkpoint,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages.

An FIR under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the state special operations cell police station, Amritsar, officials added.