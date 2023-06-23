Punjab: 4 masked men rob 3.5 lakh from online company’s warehouse in Jalandhar

Four masked men stole ₹3.5 lakh and six mobile phones from the warehouse of an online shopping company in Jalandhar’s industrial area on Thursday night, police said.

Police questioning employees after robbers struck at the warehouse of an online shopping company in Jalandhar’s industrial area on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred around 10.30pm when employees of the company were about to shut down the godown.

Eyewitnesses said three men barged into the warehouse and took the manager hostage at gunpoint before demanding access to the cash chest.

Also read: Punjab: Moga police arrest 4 men with illegal weapons, ₹8 lakh cash

“They overpowered the manager and snatched the ₹3.5 lakh besides taking away six mobile phones of employees so that they could not contact the police. One of the accused waited outside the warehouse,” an employee told the police.

The accused broke CCTV security cameras and took away the digital video recorder (DVR) after committing the crime.

The eyewitnesses said that they took the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway to flee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police Damanveer Singh said: “Three teams have been constituted for carrying out a thorough investigation. We are gathering CCTV footages from other commercial units to track the movement of the accused.”

The police said that going by the way the theft was carried out, it appeared the accused had information provided by insiders working in the warehouse.