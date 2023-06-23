Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Moga police arrest 4 men with illegal weapons, 8 lakh cash

Punjab: Moga police arrest 4 men with illegal weapons, 8 lakh cash

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jun 23, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Sooraj Masih, Kamaljit Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Baja and Devinder Singh of Moga. The police recovered four .32 bore country-made pistols, eight cartridges and ₹8 lakh cash from their possession.

Moga police on Thursday arrested four persons with illegal pistols and 8 lakh cash.

The accused have been identified as Sooraj Masih, Kamaljit Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Baja and Devinder Singh of Moga (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as Sooraj Masih, Kamaljit Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Baja and Devinder Singh of Moga (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Sooraj Masih, Kamaljit Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Baja and Devinder Singh of Moga. The police recovered four .32 bore country-made pistols, eight cartridges and 8 lakh cash from their possession.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said that the police party got a tip-off that the accused had formed a gang for criminal activity.

“We got information that they have gathered near Talwandi Bhangerian village to carry out criminal activity. The police team nabbed the accused along with illegal weapons and cash.

The police team is interrogating the accused to find out about their plan and how they procured weapons,” he said.

“We have also booked US-based handler of gang Manpreet Singh alias Mani, who is facing eight criminal cases, including an attempt to murder charges. Among those arrested, Manpreet Baja and Devinder have criminal history,” he added.

A case was registered under sections of the Arms Act at police station Mehana in Moga district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cash gang
cash gang
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out