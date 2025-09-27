Punjab: 4 of Bihar family dead in Rajpura house fire

(Blurb) 12-year-old among them; mishap triggered either by short circuit or a cooking stove, believe police Charred remains of the house where 4our members of a migrant family, including a child, were burnt alive after fire engulfed their single-room accommodation in Vikram Colony of Rajpura in Patiala on Friday. (HT Photo)

Four members of a migrant family, including a child, were burnt alive after fire engulfed their single-room accommodation in Vikram Colony of Rajpura in Patiala district in the early hours of Friday. Police officials said possibilities of a short circuit or a cooking stove mishap could not be ruled out. The exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The tragedy struck on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the family members were asleep. Before they could escape, the flames spread rapidly, trapping them inside. Neighbours rushed to the spot after noticing the fire and made frantic efforts to rescue the victims. They later informed the fire brigade, which managed to douse the flames, but it was too late by then.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish, 65, his wife Radha, 35, son Sarvan (12) and brother-in-law (of Jagdish) Lallan, 18.

All of them hailed from Supaul district of Bihar and had been residing in Rajpura for work. The charred bodies were taken to the Rajpura civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. Senior police officers visited the spot to take stock of the situation. “We have initiated inquest proceedings and further investigation is underway,” a police official said.

The police said they were in touch with the victims’ relatives in Bihar. Efforts are being made to provide immediate assistance and support to the bereaved family, officials said. “We have handed over the bodies to the family members after a post-mortem examination,” said Rajpura SHO Kirpal Singh.