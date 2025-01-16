Menu Explore
Punjab: 5 yrs jail, 1 lakh fine for those violating Chinese string ban, says Jalandhar DC

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 16, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Action taken after banned Chinese string claimed life of a 45-year-old man while he was on his way to work. The string got caught around his neck and slit his throat.

In response to the death of a 45-year-old man, Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has announced a complete ban on the use of plastic strings, specifically the Chinese string commonly used for kite flying. The directive also includes strict penalties for violators, with punishments of up to five years in prison and/or fines up to 1 lakh.

The new directive allows kite flying only with cotton threads, free of sharp, metallic, or glass elements. (HT File)
The new directive allows kite flying only with cotton threads, free of sharp, metallic, or glass elements. (HT File)

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Adampur, died after a Chinese string got caught around his neck and slit his throat, while he was on his way to work on Saturday morning. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Chandigarh after initial treatment in Jalandhar, Singh succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNNS), Aggarwal announced that the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase, supply, import, and use of Chinese strings made from plastic, nylon, or any synthetic material, including those coated with glass or metallic components, would be strictly prohibited.

“These strings have claimed too many lives. To protect the safety of both people and wildlife, it is essential to enforce a complete ban. The new directive allows kite flying only with cotton threads, free of sharp, metallic, or glass elements,” Aggarwal said.

